Woman found chained in van said ex-boyfrienda
ESPAA'OLA, N.M. - Authorities say a Nevada woman found chained and handcuffed in a van stopped by police in New Mexico had been stalked and abducted by an ex-boyfriend. Woman found chained in van said ex-boyfriend stalked her ESPAA'OLA, N.M. - Authorities say a Nevada woman found chained and handcuffed in a van stopped by police in New Mexico had been stalked and abducted by an ex-boyfriend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|6 min
|Yeah
|390
|Best Mexican Food Place
|24 min
|Loves Mexican Food
|3
|Candlelight vigil held for Shaylee Boling
|26 min
|Yeah
|3
|Was The Election Of Obama A Mistake For The Dem... (Oct '10)
|29 min
|Nope
|12
|New Mexico take step toward joining popular-vot...
|35 min
|One
|8
|PBS Does Another False Fawning Hagiography of R...
|3 hr
|sometimes
|18
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|4 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|114,348
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC