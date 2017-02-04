Woman found chained in van said ex-boyfrienda

ESPAA'OLA, N.M. - Authorities say a Nevada woman found chained and handcuffed in a van stopped by police in New Mexico had been stalked and abducted by an ex-boyfriend. Woman found chained in van said ex-boyfriend stalked her ESPAA'OLA, N.M. - Authorities say a Nevada woman found chained and handcuffed in a van stopped by police in New Mexico had been stalked and abducted by an ex-boyfriend.

