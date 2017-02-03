Vintage toy show features copy of Superman's first appearance
A rare comic book featuring the first appearance of Superman will be on display this weekend at the Albuquerque-Santa Fe Vintage Toy Buying Show. The show began Thursday in Santa Fe but will continue through Sunday at the Courtyard Marriott Airport at 1920 Yale Blvd from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The last day of the show takes place Monday at the Marriott Residence Inn Airport at 2301 International Drive from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Organizers said those who attend could be surprised what's available.
