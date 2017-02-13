Video: Woman looks to identify thief who stole flower pots
An Albuquerque couple caught a woman on surveillance video casing the outside of their home, but not for cars. This time, it was for flower pots.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keller & Keller- false advertising!
|10 min
|Shia Nastasi
|15
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|1 hr
|Alihra
|63,441
|Information about Balloon Fiest
|2 hr
|Since
|13
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|3 hr
|new parrot
|114,406
|Its not about Immigration - Its about Open Bord...
|4 hr
|yeah
|46
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|6 hr
|And
|519
|Why Don't Albuquerque Women ...
|10 hr
|Skankville
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC