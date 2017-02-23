Vandals target high school baseball f...

Vandals target high school baseball field in Albuquerque

Vandals, theft and some disturbing trash left behind has parents concerned for their kids' safety at a local baseball field. Jerry Lopez has two sons in the program, and he pitches in to do clean-up and repairs when necessary.

