Vandals target high school baseball field in Albuquerque
Vandals, theft and some disturbing trash left behind has parents concerned for their kids' safety at a local baseball field. Jerry Lopez has two sons in the program, and he pitches in to do clean-up and repairs when necessary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Multiple cars reportedly stolen from Albuquerqu...
|2 hr
|Francis
|8
|Why Are Democrats Afraid?
|2 hr
|more
|3
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|6 hr
|Melanie
|114,466
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|7 hr
|Katia
|63,502
|Albuquerque Fire Department and Pay-Cuts (Aug '10)
|11 hr
|Herdez
|11
|Report: ICE arrests five in Albuquerque
|11 hr
|Bloodonhishands
|11
|Kristen Currie is Going Nowhere Until She Learn...
|13 hr
|cronkite
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC