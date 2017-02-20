US Bishops join Mexico colleagues, denouncea

Bishops in the United States are denouncing the skeleton folk saint known as La Santa Muerte - a figure Roman Catholic leaders in Mexico routinely have attacked for the deity's connection to violence and the illicit drug trade. US Bishops join Mexico colleagues, denounce 'Santa Muerte' ALBUQUERQUE - Bishops in the United States are denouncing the skeleton folk saint known as La Santa Muerte - a figure Roman Catholic leaders in Mexico routinely have attacked for the deity's connection to violence and the illicit drug trade.

