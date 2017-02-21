UNM to help develop skills for Young African Leaders
UNM has been chosen to be part of the Young African Leaders Initiative headed by the U.S. State Department. The program is set to for summer, where fellows will come to UNM to learn leadership, organizational and entrepreneurial skills.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Lobo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Report: ICE arrests five in Albuquerque
|3 hr
|Bloodonhishands
|16
|Why Are Democrats Afraid?
|3 hr
|Blood on his hands
|8
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|4 hr
|new parrot
|63,509
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|5 hr
|Melanie
|114,472
|New Tax Coming
|6 hr
|luch 22
|28
|New Mexico tea store
|7 hr
|Rebecca
|10
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|10 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|597
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC