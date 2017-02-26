Two Albuquerque men arrested after alleged police chase in stolen truck
According to a criminal complaint, an APD officer spotted a stolen pickup with two people inside near 4th and Lomas. That was allegedly being driven by 30-year-old Michael Farley and his passenger, 35-year-old Shelton Webster.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is John McCain Suffering from "Stockholm Syndro...
|49 min
|My point
|30
|Are Motel Sheets Clean???
|2 hr
|King-s Inn
|15
|Simply Fit Boards
|3 hr
|cunniscenti
|6
|Academy Acres B.L.O.N.D.E.
|3 hr
|Awestruck
|1
|FBI: Man in Wal-Mart vest robs Albuquerque bank
|7 hr
|G33na
|3
|Will Obama Pardon Hillary
|8 hr
|While
|10
|On this day in history Clinton Denial in Lewins...
|8 hr
|Better
|16
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC