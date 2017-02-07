Tight budgets spark talks of unionizing university faculty
Faculty members are talking about setting up a union at New Mexico State University as budget issues persist and departments prepare to reorganize. Emails provided to the Albuquerque Journal showing the faculty discussing the possible union come from various departments at the university.
