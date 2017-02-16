Teen sentenced in fatal drive-by shoo...

Teen sentenced in fatal drive-by shooting

One of the teens charged in the June 2015 fatal shooting of Jaydon Chavez-Silver in Albuquerque was sentenced in court Thursday. He pleaded guilty in July 2016 to one count of shooting at a dwelling or occupied building with great bodily harm and conspiracy.

