Teen sentenced in fatal drive-by shooting
One of the teens charged in the June 2015 fatal shooting of Jaydon Chavez-Silver in Albuquerque was sentenced in court Thursday. He pleaded guilty in July 2016 to one count of shooting at a dwelling or occupied building with great bodily harm and conspiracy.
