Teen seeks to document WWII veterans' disappearing stories

Rishi Sharma interviews World War II combat veteran Jim Wilson, 95, at his home in Albuquerque, N.M., on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017. The 19-year-old Californian has been interviewing at least one World War II combat veteran a day for more than a year, recording their stories and learning all he can from that quickly disappearing 'Greatest Generation.'

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.