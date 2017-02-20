Teen accused in death of Albuquerque man to face judge
In summer 2015, police say 19-year-old Ryan Archibeque and five others were out "mobbing" when one of the teens shot and killed Steven Gerecke in his driveway. Archibeque took a plea deal last June.
