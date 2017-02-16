Teachers union calls on Albuquerque schools toa

Teachers union calls on Albuquerque s...

Teachers union calls on Albuquerque schools to

15 hrs ago Read more: Las Cruces Sun-News

The teachers union is calling on the Albuquerque Public Schools Board of Education to avoid pay cuts, furloughs or increased class size and to instead rely on cash reserves to cover budget reductions. Teachers union calls on Albuquerque schools to avoid cuts ALBUQUERQUE - The teachers union is calling on the Albuquerque Public Schools Board of Education to avoid pay cuts, furloughs or increased class size and to instead rely on cash reserves to cover budget reductions.

Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.

