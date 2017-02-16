Teachers union calls on Albuquerque schools toa

The teachers union is calling on the Albuquerque Public Schools Board of Education to avoid pay cuts, furloughs or increased class size and to instead rely on cash reserves to cover budget reductions. Teachers union calls on Albuquerque schools to avoid cuts ALBUQUERQUE - The teachers union is calling on the Albuquerque Public Schools Board of Education to avoid pay cuts, furloughs or increased class size and to instead rely on cash reserves to cover budget reductions.

