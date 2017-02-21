SWIFT Taskforce Arrests Homicide Suspect
Deputy U.S. Marshals assigned to the U.S. Marshals Service South West Investigative Fugitive Team Taskforce arrested fugitive Emilio Mirabal, 19. Mirabal was wanted by the Albuquerque Police Department for an Open Count of Murder and Robbery.
