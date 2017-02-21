Deputy U.S. Marshals assigned to the U.S. Marshals Service South West Investigative Fugitive Team Taskforce arrested fugitive Emilio Mirabal, 19. SWIFT Taskforce Arrests Homicide Suspect ALBUQUERQUE - Deputy U.S. Marshals assigned to the U.S. Marshals Service South West Investigative Fugitive Team Taskforce arrested fugitive Emilio Mirabal, 19. Check out this story on scsun-news.com: http://scsun.co/2m5FmSP ALBUQUERQUE - Deputy U.S. Marshals assigned to the U.S. Marshals Service South West Investigative Fugitive Team Taskforce arrested fugitive Emilio Mirabal, 19. Mirabal was wanted by the Albuquerque Police Department for an Open Count of Murder and Robbery.

