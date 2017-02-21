Suspected Drunk Driver Does Cartwheels During Sobriety Test
Bryelle Marshall, 23, was arrested and charged with battery, aggravated DWI and for an expired license plate after her vehicle was reported seen driving recklessly. Officers say they found Marshall asleep behind the wheel of her parked car over the weekend in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC New York.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|On this day in history Clinton Denial in Lewins...
|4 hr
|Sharlane
|12
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|4 hr
|Debbie F
|63,490
|Peter M. Romero, Attorney & Johnny Galecki From...
|4 hr
|George
|3
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|5 hr
|justice is just a...
|7,123
|Man stabs stranger dozens of times on city bus,...
|6 hr
|Timmothy
|13
|Albuquerque Fire Department and Pay-Cuts (Aug '10)
|6 hr
|Jerry L
|10
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|7 hr
|Katia
|114,454
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC