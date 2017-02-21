Suspected Drunk Driver Does Cartwheel...

Suspected Drunk Driver Does Cartwheels During Sobriety Test

Read more: NBC New York

Bryelle Marshall, 23, was arrested and charged with battery, aggravated DWI and for an expired license plate after her vehicle was reported seen driving recklessly. Officers say they found Marshall asleep behind the wheel of her parked car over the weekend in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

