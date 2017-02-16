Some New Mexico businesses join 'A Da...

Some New Mexico businesses join 'A Day Without Immigrants'

Some businesses in Albuquerque and Santa Fe have joined "A Day Without Immigrants" national protest by closing for a day. Shopping centers in immigrant enclaves sat largely empty on Thursday as businesses posted signs in support of immigrants around the country opting to stay home from school and work.

