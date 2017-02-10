Snow play area closed due to lack of snow
A popular snow play area in a national forest near Albuquerque has closed, possibly for the rest of winter, due to lack of snow caused by melting from recent warmer temperatures. Cibola National Forest officials say the Capulin Snow Play Area has only 6 inches of snow and ice - well short of the minimum snow base of 12 inches that officials say are required for safety and to protect vegetation on the slope.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
