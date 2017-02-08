Slain UNM student was shot to death, sister says
Albuquerque police have not given a cause of death for 26-year-old Juan Romero, but the victim's sister Victoria Sype confirmed to KOB that he was shot to death. A passerby found Romero dead on a sidewalk across from the campus around 3 a.m. Tuesday near Central and Stanford .
