Shia LaBeouf's live stream taken down after shots fired in area
Shia LaBeouf's "He Will Not Divide Us" installation was moved to the El Rey Theater in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The actor-turned-artist announced that his relocated "He Will Not Divide Us" installation with his art collective LaBeouf, Ronkko & Turner was shut down on Thursday after shots were fired.
