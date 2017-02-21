Shia LaBeouf's live stream taken down...

Shia LaBeouf's live stream taken down after shots fired in area

16 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

Shia LaBeouf's "He Will Not Divide Us" installation was moved to the El Rey Theater in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The actor-turned-artist announced that his relocated "He Will Not Divide Us" installation with his art collective LaBeouf, Ronkko & Turner was shut down on Thursday after shots were fired.

