Shia LaBeouf brings public exhibit to...

Shia LaBeouf brings public exhibit to Albuquerque after booted from New York

Shia LaBeouf was arrested early on during his public art project with two other artists, and last week, his 'He Will Not Divide Us' movement became unwelcome in New York. On a wall along 7th Street at Central Avenue, LaBeouf and artists Ronkko, and Turner painted 'He Will Not Divide Us'.

