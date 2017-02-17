There are on the KRQE Albuquerque story from 20 hrs ago, titled Senator says New Mexico elementary kids need more P.E.. In it, KRQE Albuquerque reports that:

One state lawmaker says raising rates of youth obesity and diabetes lead her to introduce legislation looking to implement more physical education in New Mexico schools. The legislation is a Senate Joint Memorial sponsored by Sen. Mimi Stewart, D-Albuquerque, who says kids these days just aren't as active as they could be.

