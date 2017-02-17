Senator says New Mexico elementary ki...

Senator says New Mexico elementary kids need more P.E.

One state lawmaker says raising rates of youth obesity and diabetes lead her to introduce legislation looking to implement more physical education in New Mexico schools. The legislation is a Senate Joint Memorial sponsored by Sen. Mimi Stewart, D-Albuquerque, who says kids these days just aren't as active as they could be.

norton

Albuquerque, NM

#1 Friday
One thing upon which we can agree with mimi sewer...

yeah

Santa Fe, NM

#2 Yesterday
norton wrote:
.
mpd hates women.

Teressa

United States

#3 23 hrs ago
yeah wrote:
<quoted text>

mpd hates women.
Oh just shut up already!

Bloodonhishands

Albuquerque, NM

#4 15 hrs ago
At least it is a novel idea for a Dumb as crap to come up with - usually they just try the proven failure way is to just toss more money at the problem.

Guess what dumb as craps you have spent us into the ground and now we have no more money!

Standby - another Dumb as crap way to move forward increase the tax rate, charge for everything under the sun and then still say there is not enough money.

Lupe

United States

#5 14 hrs ago
Bloodonhishands wrote:
At least it is a novel idea for a Dumb as crap to come up with - usually they just try the proven failure way is to just toss more money at the problem.

Guess what dumb as craps you have spent us into the ground and now we have no more money!

Standby - another Dumb as crap way to move forward increase the tax rate, charge for everything under the sun and then still say there is not enough money.
Throwing money @ APS doesn't work.

