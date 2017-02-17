Senator says New Mexico elementary kids need more P.E.
There are 5 comments on the KRQE Albuquerque story from 20 hrs ago, titled Senator says New Mexico elementary kids need more P.E.. In it, KRQE Albuquerque reports that:
One state lawmaker says raising rates of youth obesity and diabetes lead her to introduce legislation looking to implement more physical education in New Mexico schools. The legislation is a Senate Joint Memorial sponsored by Sen. Mimi Stewart, D-Albuquerque, who says kids these days just aren't as active as they could be.
#1 Friday
One thing upon which we can agree with mimi sewer...
#2 Yesterday
mpd hates women.
United States
#3 23 hrs ago
Oh just shut up already!
#4 15 hrs ago
At least it is a novel idea for a Dumb as crap to come up with - usually they just try the proven failure way is to just toss more money at the problem.
Guess what dumb as craps you have spent us into the ground and now we have no more money!
Standby - another Dumb as crap way to move forward increase the tax rate, charge for everything under the sun and then still say there is not enough money.
United States
#5 14 hrs ago
Throwing money @ APS doesn't work.
