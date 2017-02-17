Senate bill proposed to make New Mexico a sanctuary state
A language barrier may be enough for an officer to wrongfully suspect a person is undocumented. That's why a Senate bill that would make New Mexico a sanctuary state is something the Immigrant and Refugee Resource Village of Albuquerque and the Catholic Charities support.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.
