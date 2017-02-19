Same tortoise stolen and returned twice from Albuquerque pet shop
All sorts of animals can be found inside the Desert Reef and Exotics shop along Eubank. From rabbits, and snakes, to all shapes and sizes of tortoises.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Report: ICE arrests five in Albuquerque
|8 min
|Talijihts
|8
|bandido support clubs (Nov '11)
|11 min
|Jake
|199
|Shia LaBeouf 'He Will Not Divide Us' exhibit op...
|14 min
|Robello
|9
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|21 min
|Robello
|114,444
|Hundreds sign letter decrying far-right writer'...
|2 hr
|Yeah
|20
|Post your comments about trump on Dukecitytimes...
|3 hr
|DukecitytimesDotcom
|1
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|3 hr
|Mister Chix
|63,482
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC