Rio Rancho man's book collection spans centuries
Mike Vincent pulls out a couple of Bibles not much bigger than decks of playing cards, one of them from the 1500s, the other from the 1600s, one in Latin and the other in French. Rio Rancho man's book collection spans centuries ALBUQUERQUE - Mike Vincent pulls out a couple of Bibles not much bigger than decks of playing cards, one of them from the 1500s, the other from the 1600s, one in Latin and the other in French.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver City Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|So what the heck happened with the Zika Virus?
|11 min
|Chalupe
|5
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|15 min
|Chalupe
|63,513
|Kristen Currie is Going Nowhere Until She Learn...
|19 min
|Chano
|4
|New Tax Coming
|22 min
|Bennie
|31
|Why Are Democrats Afraid?
|31 min
|Lorain
|12
|Dakota Pipeline Protesters Trash the Environmen...
|1 hr
|Quit
|19
|trump derangement syndrome
|1 hr
|wow
|11
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC