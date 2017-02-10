Residents say 1st atom bomb test caused cancer cases

This July 16, 1945 file photo shows an aerial view after the first atomic explosion at Trinity Test Site, N.M. A report is scheduled to be released Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, on the health effects of the people who lived near the site of the world's first atomic bomb test. The Tularosa Basin Downwinders Consortium will release the health assessment report, on residents of a historic Hispanic village of Tularosa near the Trinity Test in the New Mexico desert.

