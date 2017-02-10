Residents say 1st atom bomb test caused cancer cases
This July 16, 1945 file photo shows an aerial view after the first atomic explosion at Trinity Test Site, N.M. A report is scheduled to be released Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, on the health effects of the people who lived near the site of the world's first atomic bomb test. The Tularosa Basin Downwinders Consortium will release the health assessment report, on residents of a historic Hispanic village of Tularosa near the Trinity Test in the New Mexico desert.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|28 min
|Peanuts
|63,412
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|40 min
|new parrot
|114,374
|Illegals murder Americans (Dreamers Murder also)
|2 hr
|luch 22
|1
|Its not about Immigration - Its about Open Bord...
|6 hr
|How is
|17
|Steven Gern Something to think about: President...
|14 hr
|Something to Cons...
|1
|Is The Pope Catholic ?
|14 hr
|gertrude
|9
|Who Are the Blood Clots in The Veins of Our Soc...
|17 hr
|marlow
|22
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC