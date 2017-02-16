Residents say 1st atom bomb test caused cancer cases

In this Tuesday, July 14, 2015 file photo from video, Tina Cordova talks of her late father, Anastacio Cordova, in her Albuquerque home. Cordova believes her father, who died in 2013 after suffering from multiple bouts of cancer, was affected by the atomic bomb Trinity Test in New Mexico since he lived in nearby Tularosa, N.M. as a child.

