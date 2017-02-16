Residents say 1st atom bomb test caused cancer cases
In this Tuesday, July 14, 2015 file photo from video, Tina Cordova talks of her late father, Anastacio Cordova, in her Albuquerque home. Cordova believes her father, who died in 2013 after suffering from multiple bouts of cancer, was affected by the atomic bomb Trinity Test in New Mexico since he lived in nearby Tularosa, N.M. as a child.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds sign letter decrying far-right writer'...
|2 hr
|Veritas Semper
|3
|Arizona pizza chain considers expanding to Albu...
|2 hr
|Calisha
|4
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|2 hr
|Jose
|114,417
|Its not about Immigration - Its about Open Bord...
|11 hr
|Bull Durham
|54
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|13 hr
|fmer505-1951
|63,450
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|Wed
|jim crow Efune
|528
|Alt-Left Swamp Creatures Threaten the Electors!
|Wed
|yidfellas v USA
|28
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC