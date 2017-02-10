Residents: First atom bomb test caused generations of cancer

FILE - In this Tuesday, July 14, 2015 file photo from video, Tina Cordova talks of her late father, Anastacio Cordova, in her Albuquerque home. Cordova believes her father, who died in 2013 after suffering from multip... The legal fight over President Donald Trump's ban on travelers from seven predominantly Muslim nations remains on hold after the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals declined to block a lower-court ruling that... The legal fight over President Donald Trump's ban on travelers from seven predominantly Muslim nations remains on hold after the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals declined to block a lower-court ruling that suspended the ban.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Atlanta.