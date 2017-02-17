Report: ICE arrests five in Albuquerque

Report: ICE arrests five in Albuquerque

There are 6 comments on the Santa Fe New Mexican story from Yesterday, titled Report: ICE arrests five in Albuquerque. In it, Santa Fe New Mexican reports that:

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement last week arrested five immigrants in Albuquerque, including a pregnant woman, a day after it conducted a raid in Las Cruces that prompted outrage from advocates across the state, according to the Mexican Consulate for New Mexico.

Bloodonhishands

Albuquerque, NM

#1 9 hrs ago
right on

If their Illegal and have a record then deport them out of the country family or not.

Illegals should understand that there is a price to live in such a great country and you can't
be a illegal and a criminal and expect to live in the greatest country on earth without there
being consequences.

lobojames

Albuquerque, NM

#2 5 hrs ago
Bloodonhishands wrote:
right on

If their Illegal and have a record then deport them out of the country family or not.

Illegals should understand that there is a price to live in such a great country and you can't
be a illegal and a criminal and expect to live in the greatest country on earth without there
being consequences.
What a dumbass
suzanne

United States

#3 3 hrs ago
lobojames wrote:
<quoted text>

What a dumbass
Agree. Illegal is illegal. Send them back to wherever they came from

Bloodonhishands

Albuquerque, NM

#4 2 hrs ago
lobojames wrote:
<quoted text>

What a dumbass
Go Figure a dumb ass lobo clown would answer with such a intelligent diatribe. Oh well seems like
what we have all known for years "Once a lobo always a dumbass".

Louis

United States

#5 2 hrs ago
Ilegals are those who refused to come in through the front door like many have.
There is a right way and a wrong way.
The right way is welcome, the wrong way is not.

Yeah

Santa Fe, NM

#6 1 hr ago
Louis wrote:
those who refused to come in through the front door like many have.
There is a right way and a wrong way.
The right way is welcome, the wrong way is not.
how ever you like to do it... front door, back door, threesome, whatever
