Report: ICE arrests five in Albuquerque
There are 6 comments on the Santa Fe New Mexican story from Yesterday, titled Report: ICE arrests five in Albuquerque. In it, Santa Fe New Mexican reports that:
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement last week arrested five immigrants in Albuquerque, including a pregnant woman, a day after it conducted a raid in Las Cruces that prompted outrage from advocates across the state, according to the Mexican Consulate for New Mexico.
#1 9 hrs ago
right on
If their Illegal and have a record then deport them out of the country family or not.
Illegals should understand that there is a price to live in such a great country and you can't
be a illegal and a criminal and expect to live in the greatest country on earth without there
being consequences.
#2 5 hrs ago
What a dumbass
United States
#3 3 hrs ago
Agree. Illegal is illegal. Send them back to wherever they came from
#4 2 hrs ago
Go Figure a dumb ass lobo clown would answer with such a intelligent diatribe. Oh well seems like
what we have all known for years "Once a lobo always a dumbass".
United States
#5 2 hrs ago
Ilegals are those who refused to come in through the front door like many have.
There is a right way and a wrong way.
The right way is welcome, the wrong way is not.
#6 1 hr ago
how ever you like to do it... front door, back door, threesome, whatever
