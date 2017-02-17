There are on the Santa Fe New Mexican story from Yesterday, titled Report: ICE arrests five in Albuquerque. In it, Santa Fe New Mexican reports that:

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement last week arrested five immigrants in Albuquerque, including a pregnant woman, a day after it conducted a raid in Las Cruces that prompted outrage from advocates across the state, according to the Mexican Consulate for New Mexico.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Santa Fe New Mexican.