Radio host running for mayor gets SUV stolen
An Albuquerque radio talk show host looking to become the city's next mayor has become the latest victim of one of its biggest problems. Mayoral candidate Eddy Aragon needs help finding his SUV after it was stolen right outside his radio studio ABQ.FM KIVA.
