Protesters organize against ICE raids

Hundreds of fists were raised in the air over the past week as BurqueA os came together to show support for undocumented immigrants nationwide. At three separate events, protesters showed support for their undocumented neighbors, friends and family, with chants like "No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA," and "Raise a hand, make a fist, undocumented people will resist."

