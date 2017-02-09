Protesters in Albuquerque rally against Dakota Access Pipeline
New Mexicans are once again protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline after the Army Corp of Engineers gave it the green light. Protesters argue it disturbs sacred tribal land and say a potential leak where the pipeline crosses under the Missouri River would be catastrophic.
