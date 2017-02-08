Popular Albuquerque magnet school to expand its facilities
Wednesday, Albuquerque Public Schools broke ground on Phase Two of construction for the Desert Willow Family School near Monroe and Comanche. The school offers an alternative learning approach, with students spending half the time in a traditional classroom, the other half getting family instruction at home.
