Police seek suspect in deadly home invasion from last month
Police in Albuquerque are looking for a 41-year-old man suspected in a home invasion that resulted in the death of his burglary partner. Police say Ramon Varela of Albuquerque was with 20-year-old Raymond Sanchez when the two broke into a couple's home on Jan. 21. The homeowner fired his gun at the intruders to scare them off, fatally shooting Sanchez, whose body was found outside the home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Mexico take step toward joining popular-vot...
|11 min
|Extasy5142
|7
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|24 min
|Nipz312
|340
|Will Obama Pardon Hillary
|4 hr
|Rybin
|7
|Is The Pope Catholic ?
|4 hr
|Nope
|5
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|4 hr
|Tolary
|63,374
|Hundreds sign letter decrying far-right writer'...
|4 hr
|Yawn
|2
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|5 hr
|new parrot
|114,341
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC