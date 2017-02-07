Police Man wanted to scare kids with costume
A program aimed at helping kids both physically and emotionally during what they say is their most vulnerable time of their lives is looking to expand to even more schools throughout Albuquerque. Running 505 is a grass roots program that's been around for a couple of years, but as the program continues to grow and change the lives of kids in Albuquerque, they're now looking to expand and even reach out to visually impaired kids.
