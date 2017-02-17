Police: Man took son gun to sona s af...

Police: Man took son gun to sona s after-school fight

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

An Albuquerque man faced a judge after police said he took his son to an after-school fight, and took a gun too. According to investigators, two Manzano High students met at Chelwood Park to duke it out, but one student came with his dad - who police said came packing heat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 1 min fmer505-1951 114,429
Is John McCain Suffering from "Stockholm Syndro... 27 min Gorgi 5
News Senator says New Mexico elementary kids need mo... 32 min Teressa 3
U.S. Marshals Now Detailed to Protect Education... 1 hr red 1
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 1 hr Mister Chix 63,461
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... 2 hr Well Well 541
Dakota Pipeline Protesters Trash the Environmen... 2 hr red 6
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,094 • Total comments across all topics: 278,957,526

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC