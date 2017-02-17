Police: Man took son gun to sona s after-school fight
An Albuquerque man faced a judge after police said he took his son to an after-school fight, and took a gun too. According to investigators, two Manzano High students met at Chelwood Park to duke it out, but one student came with his dad - who police said came packing heat.
