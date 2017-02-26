Police investigate why SUV ran over g...

Police investigate why SUV ran over gas pump causing explosion

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

It's an intersection in Southeast Albuquerque plagued by trouble. Now, the area at the corner of San Mateo and Kathryn is making headlines, again, after a car ran over a gas pump causing an explosion at a 7-11, Sunday evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dakota Pipeline Protesters Trash the Environmen... 15 min Again 21
Is John McCain Suffering from "Stockholm Syndro... 19 min Then 32
News Baby drowns in tub (Aug '09) 1 hr JPacheco 66
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 3 hr Laquanda 63,517
News Report: ICE arrests five in Albuquerque 4 hr lambert 16
Are Motel Sheets Clean??? 7 hr King-s Inn 15
Simply Fit Boards 9 hr cunniscenti 6
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Bernalillo County was issued at February 27 at 3:51AM MST

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,491 • Total comments across all topics: 279,186,245

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC