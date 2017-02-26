Police investigate why SUV ran over gas pump causing explosion
It's an intersection in Southeast Albuquerque plagued by trouble. Now, the area at the corner of San Mateo and Kathryn is making headlines, again, after a car ran over a gas pump causing an explosion at a 7-11, Sunday evening.
