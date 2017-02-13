Police: Female victim shot unintentio...

Police: Female victim shot unintentionally during officer-involved shooting

The Albuquerque Police Department says one of its officers opened fire to stop an attempted carjacking. The armed suspect was hit and wounded, and so was the woman he was carjacking.

