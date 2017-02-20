Police arrest man suspected in Albuquerque beating incident
Albuquerque police have made an arrest in the August beating death of a 66-year-old man near a convenience store. Witnesses say Ivan Sanchez was beaten and robbed by three men who appeared to be in their teens near the 7-Eleven at Katheryn and San Mateo.
