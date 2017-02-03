Petition asking city to propose clear immigration policies
There are 1 comment on the KRQE Albuquerque story from Friday, titled Petition asking city to propose clear immigration policies. In it, KRQE Albuquerque reports that:
Local immigrant and refugee groups are working to gather signatures on a new petition urging the city to implement clear policies under the new Trump administration. KRQE News 13 spoke with one of the groups involved about why they're pushing a new resolution in Albuquerque.
#1 Yesterday
this is a federal issue, not local.... call the idiot senator henrich for this issue
