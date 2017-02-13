Passenger suing drunk driver after deadly crash

The passenger in a drunk driving crash that killed three people in Albuquerque, has filed a lawsuit against the driver. Jacob Jaramillo ran a red light on the Big-I frontage road in 2015, slamming into 20-year-old Gracie Sinfield and brothers 23-year-old Sergio Mendez-Aguire and 27-year-old Roberto Mendez.

