Newly selected regent steps down due to constitutional conflict
Former New Mexico House Speaker Don Tripp announced Tuesday that he will step down from his appointment to the UNM Board of Regents, due to a regulation in the state Constitution. Governor Susana Martinez announced the appointment of Alex Romero, CEO of the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce, to replace him on the board.
