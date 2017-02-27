New Mexico tribe puts up land for $160M medicinal greenhouse
On a patch of tribal land in western New Mexico, a ... . This undated illustration provided by Bright Green Group of Companies, Inc. depicting Bright Green's planned construction on the Acoma Indian Reservation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTEN-TV Denison.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|2 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|114,483
|New Mexico tea store
|2 hr
|Marta
|15
|FBI: Man in Wal-Mart vest robs Albuquerque bank
|2 hr
|Robello
|4
|Peter M. Romero, Attorney & Johnny Galecki From...
|3 hr
|yuk - yuk - yuk
|6
|Dakota Pipeline Protesters Trash the Environmen...
|5 hr
|keepurcreepy
|26
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|6 hr
|Solli
|63,518
|Simply Fit Boards
|6 hr
|Solli
|8
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC