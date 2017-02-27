New Mexico tribe puts up land for $16...

New Mexico tribe puts up land for $160M medicinal greenhouse

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: KTEN-TV Denison

On a patch of tribal land in western New Mexico, a ... . This undated illustration provided by Bright Green Group of Companies, Inc. depicting Bright Green's planned construction on the Acoma Indian Reservation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTEN-TV Denison.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 2 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 114,483
New Mexico tea store 2 hr Marta 15
News FBI: Man in Wal-Mart vest robs Albuquerque bank 2 hr Robello 4
Peter M. Romero, Attorney & Johnny Galecki From... 3 hr yuk - yuk - yuk 6
Dakota Pipeline Protesters Trash the Environmen... 5 hr keepurcreepy 26
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 6 hr Solli 63,518
Simply Fit Boards 6 hr Solli 8
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Bernalillo County was issued at February 27 at 5:01PM MST

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Libya
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,961 • Total comments across all topics: 279,198,768

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC