New Mexico tribe puts up land for $160M medicinal greenhouse
This undated illustration provided by Bright Green Group of Companies, Inc. depicts Bright Green's planned construction on the Acoma Indian Reservation. On a patch of tribal land in western New Mexico, a Delaware-based company plans to build a $160 million state-of-the-art greenhouse for researching and growing medicinal plants, including marijuana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|1 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|114,486
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|3 hr
|Cooties
|63,520
|Missing KUNM vinyl turns up at ABQ DJ's home (Jul '09)
|3 hr
|Youre an Idiot
|119
|RockHounding in NM (Sep '08)
|3 hr
|Jordan
|41
|Academy Acres B.L.O.N.D.E.
|5 hr
|It-s not BS
|4
|Outgoing DA compares APD to criminal organizati...
|6 hr
|Ching
|18
|On this day in history Clinton Denial in Lewins...
|7 hr
|Ching
|17
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC