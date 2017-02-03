New Mexico take step toward joining p...

New Mexico take step toward joining popular-vote compact

There are 7 comments on the KRQE Albuquerque story from Friday, titled New Mexico take step toward joining popular-vote compact. In it, KRQE Albuquerque reports that:

A Senate committee on Friday recommended approval of a bill to join an inter-state compact that requires Electoral College voters to cast ballots for the national popular vote winner. Senate bill sponsor Mimi Stewart of Albuquerque says she not only is concerned about political campaigns that focus on swing states but also how presidents govern.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
alberto

Lubbock, TX

#1 Yesterday
Another silly NM legislator... as waste of time.

The budget is in a mess and Mimi Stewart of Albuquerque bring up this silly idea

Judged:

3

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Lilith

United States

#2 Yesterday
alberto wrote:
Another silly NM legislator... as waste of time.

The budget is in a mess and Mimi Stewart of Albuquerque bring up this silly idea
Mimi like other NM Legislators are concerned with everything but NM.

Judged:

3

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
coyote505

Jacksonville, AL

#3 6 hrs ago
Mimi's bill should be called the "It 's OK to Ignore Flyover Country Act". If it passes, we can count on a succession of coastal Presidents. It's a Hell of a lot easier to gather a few thousand votes with a rock concert in a big city, than to get the same number by driving through New Mexico or other rural states, actually listening to the problems of the people. We may never see another presidential candidate. As to whether it may be unconstitutional to do away with the Electoral College by a conspiracy of states, rather than the provided method of constitutional amendment, is another consideration.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
louis

Albuquerque, NM

#4 6 hrs ago
Mimi Sewer was supposedly, at one time, for fifteen seconds, many eons ago, a "teacher".

Now she is an unrepentant Leftist Hack.

Her fading Dorian Gray Visage betrays many a hard fight against the the truth.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

RoxLo

“Stop Child Soldiers”

Since: Apr 14

22,350

Location hidden
#5 6 hrs ago
This is going no place.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Yeah

Santa Fe, NM

#6 5 hrs ago
louis wrote:
mpd has a problem with smart, accomplished women.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Extasy5142

UK

#7 12 min ago
hi ne mature guys want to dom me? K iK me on babigirl_x79 (im a lady
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... 24 min Nipz312 340
Will Obama Pardon Hillary 4 hr Rybin 7
Is The Pope Catholic ? 4 hr Nope 5
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 4 hr Tolary 63,374
News Hundreds sign letter decrying far-right writer'... 4 hr Yawn 2
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 5 hr new parrot 114,341
PBS Does Another False Fawning Hagiography of R... 6 hr it is 13
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Bernalillo County was issued at February 05 at 3:19AM MST

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,838 • Total comments across all topics: 278,568,839

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC