New Mexico take step toward joining popular-vote compact
There are 7 comments on the KRQE Albuquerque story from Friday, titled New Mexico take step toward joining popular-vote compact. In it, KRQE Albuquerque reports that:
A Senate committee on Friday recommended approval of a bill to join an inter-state compact that requires Electoral College voters to cast ballots for the national popular vote winner. Senate bill sponsor Mimi Stewart of Albuquerque says she not only is concerned about political campaigns that focus on swing states but also how presidents govern.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
|
#1 Yesterday
Another silly NM legislator... as waste of time.
The budget is in a mess and Mimi Stewart of Albuquerque bring up this silly idea
|
United States
|
#2 Yesterday
Mimi like other NM Legislators are concerned with everything but NM.
|
#3 6 hrs ago
Mimi's bill should be called the "It 's OK to Ignore Flyover Country Act". If it passes, we can count on a succession of coastal Presidents. It's a Hell of a lot easier to gather a few thousand votes with a rock concert in a big city, than to get the same number by driving through New Mexico or other rural states, actually listening to the problems of the people. We may never see another presidential candidate. As to whether it may be unconstitutional to do away with the Electoral College by a conspiracy of states, rather than the provided method of constitutional amendment, is another consideration.
|
#4 6 hrs ago
Mimi Sewer was supposedly, at one time, for fifteen seconds, many eons ago, a "teacher".
Now she is an unrepentant Leftist Hack.
Her fading Dorian Gray Visage betrays many a hard fight against the the truth.
|
“Stop Child Soldiers”
Since: Apr 14
22,350
Location hidden
|
#5 6 hrs ago
This is going no place.
|
#6 5 hrs ago
mpd has a problem with smart, accomplished women.
|
UK
|
#7 12 min ago
hi ne mature guys want to dom me? K iK me on babigirl_x79 (im a lady
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|24 min
|Nipz312
|340
|Will Obama Pardon Hillary
|4 hr
|Rybin
|7
|Is The Pope Catholic ?
|4 hr
|Nope
|5
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|4 hr
|Tolary
|63,374
|Hundreds sign letter decrying far-right writer'...
|4 hr
|Yawn
|2
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|5 hr
|new parrot
|114,341
|PBS Does Another False Fawning Hagiography of R...
|6 hr
|it is
|13
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC