New Mexico panel backs special chile pepper license plate
This undated image provided by the New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum shows one of three conceptual rendering of the proposal chile pepper license plate for New Mexico. With red and green chile saturating nearly every facet of life in New Mexico, a legislative panel on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, put its support behind a measure that calls for the creation of a special license plate adorned with the hot peppers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|9 min
|fmer505-1951
|63,504
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|14 min
|fmer505-1951
|114,467
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|35 min
|Battle Tested
|590
|Report: ICE arrests five in Albuquerque
|53 min
|Quantro
|14
|Why Are Democrats Afraid?
|59 min
|Quantro
|5
|FBI: Man in Wal-Mart vest robs Albuquerque bank
|1 hr
|Quili
|2
|Kristen Currie is Going Nowhere Until She Learn...
|2 hr
|Manny
|3
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC