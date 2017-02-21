New Mexico panel backs special chile pepper license plate

This undated image provided by the New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum shows one of three conceptual rendering of the proposal chile pepper license plate for New Mexico. With red and green chile saturating nearly every facet of life in New Mexico, a legislative panel on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, put its support behind a measure that calls for the creation of a special license plate adorned with the hot peppers.

