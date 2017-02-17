New $16M verdict reached in runaway p...

New $16M verdict reached in runaway pedophile priest case

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

A $16 million judgment Friday was awarded to a man who suffered abuse as a child at the hands of a longtime New Mexico pedophile priest. "We will pursue a pedophile to the ends of the earth, no matter how long it takes us to find him," Hall said, noting that Perrault was finally discovered living in Tangier, Morocco, last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man stabs stranger dozens of times on city bus,... 12 min concerned citizen 4
News Hundreds sign letter decrying far-right writer'... 2 hr Anthony 10
Best Mexican Food Place 3 hr Marie L 20
trump derangement syndrome 3 hr Yes 9
U.S. Marshals Now Detailed to Protect Education... 3 hr She 8
Dakota Pipeline Protesters Trash the Environmen... 3 hr more 8
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 4 hr Chris 63,464
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,022 • Total comments across all topics: 278,969,656

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC