My dream trip ended early when my Lon...

My dream trip ended early when my London flight was canceled

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Q: I recently booked round-trip airline tickets on British Airways to fly from Albuquerque, New Mexico, to Inverness, Scotland, on British Airways. I made the reservation through Expedia, which included one night's lodging at the Culloden House Hotel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Are Motel Sheets Clean??? 21 min King-s Inn 15
Simply Fit Boards 1 hr cunniscenti 6
Academy Acres B.L.O.N.D.E. 2 hr Awestruck 1
Is John McCain Suffering from "Stockholm Syndro... 2 hr Delores 29
News FBI: Man in Wal-Mart vest robs Albuquerque bank 6 hr G33na 3
Will Obama Pardon Hillary 6 hr While 10
On this day in history Clinton Denial in Lewins... 6 hr Better 16
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Bernalillo County was issued at February 27 at 3:51AM MST

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,286 • Total comments across all topics: 279,179,127

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC