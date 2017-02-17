Monster Jam Roars into Albuquerque

The action-packed event features a variety of off-road sports, monster truck racing and spontaneous, adrenaline-pumping entertainment for the entire family. Motocross athlete and Monster Mutt driver Cynthia Gauthier stops by the FOX New Mexico studios to talk about the event.

