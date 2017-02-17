Monster Jam Roars into Albuquerque
The action-packed event features a variety of off-road sports, monster truck racing and spontaneous, adrenaline-pumping entertainment for the entire family. Motocross athlete and Monster Mutt driver Cynthia Gauthier stops by the FOX New Mexico studios to talk about the event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|1 min
|fmer505-1951
|114,429
|Is John McCain Suffering from "Stockholm Syndro...
|27 min
|Gorgi
|5
|Senator says New Mexico elementary kids need mo...
|32 min
|Teressa
|3
|U.S. Marshals Now Detailed to Protect Education...
|1 hr
|red
|1
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|1 hr
|Mister Chix
|63,461
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|2 hr
|Well Well
|541
|Dakota Pipeline Protesters Trash the Environmen...
|2 hr
|red
|6
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC