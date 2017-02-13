Medical marijuana reforms clear New M...

Medical marijuana reforms clear New Mexico Senate

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

Revisions to New Mexico's medical marijuana program are advancing in the New Mexico Legislature that would make room for larger crops to satisfy demand and broaden the use of cannabis as a treatment for dependence on other drugs. The New Mexico state Senate approved revisions Monday to the state's 2007 medical cannabis law sponsored by Sen. Cisco McSorley, D-Albuquerque.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... 7 min And 519
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 13 min Katia 114,402
Information about Balloon Fiest 53 min But 12
Why Don't Albuquerque Women ... 4 hr Skankville 1
You Know You're From New Mexico When... (Apr '12) 4 hr llora pero no te ... 731
Is there anything sleazier than ... 4 hr savor the 1 u love 1
Keller & Keller- false advertising! 4 hr savor the 1 u love 8
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,330 • Total comments across all topics: 278,862,304

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC