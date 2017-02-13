Medical marijuana reforms clear New Mexico Senate

Revisions to New Mexico's medical marijuana program are advancing in the New Mexico Legislature that would make room for larger crops to satisfy demand and broaden the use of cannabis as a treatment for dependence on other drugs. The New Mexico state Senate approved revisions Monday to the state's 2007 medical cannabis law sponsored by Sen. Cisco McSorley, D-Albuquerque.

