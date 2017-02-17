Mayor Berry: ART has brought $300M in...

Mayor Berry: ART has brought $300M in new developments

18 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

Three-hundred million dollars - that's how much the city says people have invested in building permits because of Albuquerque Rapid Transit. Mayor Berry cites 13 projects announced since ART went into development.

Comments made yesterday: 22,683 • Total comments across all topics: 278,983,285

