Martinez denounces - racist' charge from formera
There are 3 comments on the Las Cruces Sun-News story from 16 hrs ago, titled Martinez denounces - racist' charge from formera.
The nation's only Latina governor is denouncing a charge by a white former mayor of Santa Fe that she is a racist. Martinez denounces 'racist' charge from former Santa Fe mayor SANTA FE - The nation's only Latina governor is denouncing a charge by a white former mayor of Santa Fe that she is a racist.
#1 15 hrs ago
cry baby liberal left dem people can only call people with whom they disagree names - no civility
#2 14 hrs ago
You're right, Sucia Marana isn't a racist, she will stab anybody in the back, especially her own people.
#3 10 hrs ago
this refers to the witchhunt she initiated with the criminal duran trying to connect driver's licenses with voter fraud. They started out saying they were thought 64, 000 undocumented voted. After wasting state resources and making people travel to one of only two locations to prove who they were. Basically found nothing.
